Kings' Michael Amadio: Inks two-year deal
Amadio signed a two-year, $1.4 million contract with the Kings on Monday.
Amadio scored six goals and 13 points across 43 NHL contests during the 2018-19 campaign. The 23-year-old also combined for 61 points in 60 games with AHL Ontario over the last two seasons. With his new two-year deal, he should see a decent amount of NHL time again.
