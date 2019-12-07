Kings' Michael Amadio: Jams in lone goal in loss
Amadio scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
Amadio corralled a rebound on a Drew Doughty shot and forced it through Mikko Koskinen's pads to get the Kings on the board. The youngster now has five goals, five helpers and 50 shots on goal in 28 contests. He's recently been used as a fourth-line center, but it's not hurting his production much.
