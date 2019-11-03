Amadio scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

After a non-scoring second period, Amadio broke a 2-2 deadlock with his third goal of the year in the third period. The center has five points and 33 shots in 12 games this year while playing pivot on the fourth line. The goal Saturday should do well to restore the 23-year-old's confidence after he spent two games as a healthy scratch.