The Kings assigned Amadio to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The Kings were just swept by Vegas in the first round of the NHL playoffs, so Amadio will head to Ontario and join the Reign for their Calder Cup playoff run. The 21-year-old pivot notched four goals and eight points while averaging just 9:19 of ice time in 37 games with the big club this campaign.