Amadio was called up from AHL Ontario on Thursday, CapFriendly reports.

Naturally, there's going to be a lot of roster movement around the NHL ahead of a 15-game slate and on the heels of the holiday break. Amadio isn't an attractive fantasy option as the owner of four points through 26 games, but it's worth noting that his second goal of the season took place Sunday against the Golden Knights -- he opened the scoring in the 4-3 overtime road win.