Amadio hit the hiatus on a 15-game scoring drought, with his most recent points coming Feb. 6 against the Islanders.

One of the main reasons Amadio did little scoring this season is that his shooting percentage dropped from 16.2 last year to 6.1 in 2019-20. He seldom shot more than twice a game in the drought, and he's of little use in any format until he gets his shooting woes solved.