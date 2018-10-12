Kings' Michael Amadio: Nets first goal of season in win
Amadio registered one goal while logging 13:16 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 win over Montreal.
The 22-year-old rugged centerman tallied eight points a season ago and doesn't warrant much fantasy consideration at this stage of his career. In saying that, he managed to score his first goal of the year Thursday while also finishing with a plus-2 rating. Despite the noteworthy performance, he's not worthy of a regular fantasy spot, apart from in select dynasty formats.
