Amadio generated an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Amadio set up Arthur Kaliyev for the latter's first NHL goal at 5:32 of the second period. Offense has been evasive for the 24-year-old Amadio this year, as he has only two assists and eight shots on goal through eight contests. He's not immune from the occasional healthy scratch, and the overall lack of production makes Amadio an unattractive option for fantasy.