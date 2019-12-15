Amadio scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Amadio forced overtime with 3:37 left in regulation, picking up his sixth goal of the year. He only saw 9:33 of ice time, but certainly made the most of it with his clutch goal. Amadio has six goals and 12 points in 32 games this season and has matched his goal total from 2018-19.