Kings' Michael Amadio: Produces assist
Amadio collected an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
Amadio dished to Jeff Carter for a goal in the second period, which ultimately was the winning tally. Amadio has been bumped up to the second-line center role in recent games. The 23-year-old has six points and 36 shots on goal through 16 games in 2019-20.
