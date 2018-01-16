Amadio was called up from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.

Amadio has been tearing it up in the minors, as he has racked up 11 goals and 23 helpers in 30 contests. The center will get a chance to earn a spot in the Kings' lineup -- possibly the one vacated by Jussi Jokinen, who was designated for waivers Tuesday. The youngster Amadio will still need to outwork Jonny Brodzinski for a bottom-six role when the team matches up with Pittsburgh on Thursday.