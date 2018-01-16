Kings' Michael Amadio: Promoted from minors
Amadio was called up from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Amadio has been tearing it up in the minors, as he has racked up 11 goals and 23 helpers in 30 contests. The center will get a chance to earn a spot in the Kings' lineup -- possibly the one vacated by Jussi Jokinen, who was designated for waivers Tuesday. The youngster Amadio will still need to outwork Jonny Brodzinski for a bottom-six role when the team matches up with Pittsburgh on Thursday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...