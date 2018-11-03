Kings' Michael Amadio: Promoted to NHL
Amadio was called up from AHL Ontario on Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Amadio absolutely shredded junior-league competition with OHL North Bay -- take, for instance, his 98-point season in 2015-16 --- and the young pivot set up three goals in his lone appearance for the Reign prior to his latest call-up, but Amadio has just nine points (five goals, four assists) over 46 games in the NHL. He still holds promise as LA's third-round (90th overall) pick from 2014, though we're still waiting for him to show that he can pin down a full-time role at hockey's highest level.
More News
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Descends to AHL•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Nets first goal of season in win•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Sets up a pair in defeat•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Moved to minor-league affiliate•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Tallies two goals in victory•
-
Kings' Michael Amadio: Recalled from AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...