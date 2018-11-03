Amadio was called up from AHL Ontario on Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Amadio absolutely shredded junior-league competition with OHL North Bay -- take, for instance, his 98-point season in 2015-16 --- and the young pivot set up three goals in his lone appearance for the Reign prior to his latest call-up, but Amadio has just nine points (five goals, four assists) over 46 games in the NHL. He still holds promise as LA's third-round (90th overall) pick from 2014, though we're still waiting for him to show that he can pin down a full-time role at hockey's highest level.