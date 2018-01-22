Kings' Michael Amadio: Racks up two points on power play Sunday
Amadio scored his second goal of the season and had an assist -- both on the power play -- in Sunday's win over the Rangers.
Amadio has some terrific offensive skills and they came to the forefront against Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers on Sunday. The 21-year-old has his fantasy value limited right now due to his bottom-six role, but he's one to monitor in the future, especially if he continues seeing power-play time. Amadio has racked up 34 points in 30 AHL games this season and was a 98-point-getter in the AHL, so if he continues to stick with the Kings, Amadio could become a solid contributing scorer.
