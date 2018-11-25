Kings' Michael Amadio: Recalled from AHL
Amadio was called up from AHL Ontario, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old has appeared in 50 NHL games over the last two years with the Kings, scoring five goals and nine points. Amadio was called up to replace Carl Hagelin who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
