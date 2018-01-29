Play

Amadio was brought up from AHL Ontario on Monday.

The 21-year-old has actually seen a fair amount of playing time with the Kings this year. He's played in 13 games with the big club thus far. However, Amadio's minutes have been limited, as he's averaged a mere 7:50 per tilt in ice time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories