Kings' Michael Amadio: Recalled from minors
Amadio was brought up from AHL Ontario on Friday.
The move to demote Amadio was likely a paper transaction in advance of the roster freeze that is now in effect. The center should slot into a bottom-six role versus the Sharks on Saturday, which will give him a chance to end his 20-game goal drought.
