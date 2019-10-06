Amadio scored a goal on one of his two shots and was plus-2 in the Kings' 6-5 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

The goal came less than four minutes into the third period and gave the Kings a short-lived 4-3 lead. A third-round pick of the Kings in 2014, Amadio totalled 10 goals and 21 points in his first 80 NHL games spread over the previous two seasons.