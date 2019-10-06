Play

Amadio scored a goal on one of his two shots and was plus-2 in the Kings' 6-5 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

The goal came less than four minutes into the third period and gave the Kings a short-lived 4-3 lead. A third-round pick of the Kings in 2014, Amadio totalled 10 goals and 21 points in his first 80 NHL games spread over the previous two seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories