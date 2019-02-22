Amadio's marker wasn't enough to avoid defeat, as his team took a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

With the Kings in the process of playing for next year, the young Amadio could see his ice time increase over the final months of the season. He's now scored in consecutive games and was just under a point-per-game player at AHL Ontario, so if the Kings show some trust in him, he could be a nice add down the stretch in deeper leagues.