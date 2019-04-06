Amadio potted his sixth goal of the year in a 5-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.

Amadio has earned five points in his last six games, as well as taking nine shots on goal. For the season, he has 13 points in 43 games, but with only 37 shots. His lack of a physical game (16 hits, 13 blocked shots) makes him a less-appealing option to fantasy owners in deep formats.