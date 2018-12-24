Kings' Michael Amadio: Sent down to minors
Amadio was demoted to AHL Ontario on Monday.
Amadio's move down to the minors will likely be temporary, as the Kings are dealing with a variety of injuries, including Austin Wagner (upper body), Kyle Clifford (upper body) and Carl Hagelin (knee). The center notched a goal versus the Golden Knights on Sunday, ending a six-game pointless streak and 21-game goal drought.
