Amadio was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday.

Although Amadio did appear in eight games during his stint with the Kings, he averaged a mere 6:27 of ice time. The 21-year-old did snag his first NHL goal while up with Los Angeles, but may have to wait awhile to get another. The center was swapped out for Jonny Brodzinski in a corresponding roster move.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories