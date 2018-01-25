Amadio was assigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Amadio earned himself some additional ice time over a brief two-game stretch, but he will return to the AHL during the break to get some more action under his belt. It wouldn't be surprising if the 21-year-old forward receives the call back to the Kings prior to the team's return to action next Tuesday against the Stars.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories