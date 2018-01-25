Kings' Michael Amadio: Sent to AHL during break
Amadio was assigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Amadio earned himself some additional ice time over a brief two-game stretch, but he will return to the AHL during the break to get some more action under his belt. It wouldn't be surprising if the 21-year-old forward receives the call back to the Kings prior to the team's return to action next Tuesday against the Stars.
