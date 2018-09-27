Kings' Michael Amadio: Sets up a pair in defeat
Amadio had a pair of assists Wednesday in a 7-4 loss to Anaheim.
Amadio was a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable night for Los Angeles, and he's showing why he's going to get ice time when the Kings start the season. He's not likely to be a top contributor at this point, but he's a name to watch and should be owned in dynasty leagues.
