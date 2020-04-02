Kings' Michael Amadio: Struggling offensively
Amadio entered the NHL's postponement on a 15-game scoring drought, with his most recent point (an assist) coming Feb. 6 against the Islanders.
One of the main reasons Amadio has scored less this season is that his shooting percentage dropped from 16.2 last year to 6.1 in 2019-20. With 16 points and a minus-11 rating in 68 games, he's basically a non-factor in the fantasy arena.
