Amadio hasn't notched a point or an assist since a Feb. 6 helper against the Islanders, a 12-game drought.

This year seems to be more about Amadio showing he can get through the season rather than showing he can contribute further, as he's already exceeded his career highs in games played, assists and penalty minutes. He's more of a name to consider in deep dynasty leagues, as the Kings clearly think he'll be in their long-term rebuild plans with Amadio only being 23 years old.