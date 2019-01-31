Kings' Michael Amadio: Summoned by Kings
Amadio was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday.
The 22-year-old has played 28 games at the NHL level this season, tallying four points along the way. Away from LA, Amadio has been a more consistent offensive producer with 11 points in 14 minor-league contests. His last action with the Kings came back on Dec. 29.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...