Amadio scored a pair of goals in just 11:16 during a 4-2 victory over the Sabres on Saturday.

With this performance, the 21-year-old has doubled his goal total from two to four this season. It was also his first point in eight NHL games. However, Amadio doesn't receive enough minutes (he's averaging just over 8:02 per game) to continue to rack up many points. At best, he's a flier for down the stretch in very deep leagues.