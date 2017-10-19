Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Tallies four points
Cammalleri picked up two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday. He also posting a plus-3 rating and had three shots on goal.
This is a huge game for the veteran, but it comes as a surprise. Cammalleri had zero points before this contest, and actually was scratched in Los Angeles' last two games. Clearly there is still a little spark left in the 35-year-old, but it's hard to view this as anything but a fluke given the circumstances.
More News
-
Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Settles back in with original employer•
-
Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Inks one-year deal with Los Angeles•
-
Michael Cammalleri: Placed on waivers•
-
Devils' Michael Cammalleri: New Jersey risks loss of veteran•
-
Devils' Michael Cammalleri: Returning to action Friday•
-
Devils' Michael Cammalleri: Eyeing return this weekend•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...