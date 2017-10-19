Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Tallies four points

Cammalleri picked up two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday. He also posting a plus-3 rating and had three shots on goal.

This is a huge game for the veteran, but it comes as a surprise. Cammalleri had zero points before this contest, and actually was scratched in Los Angeles' last two games. Clearly there is still a little spark left in the 35-year-old, but it's hard to view this as anything but a fluke given the circumstances.