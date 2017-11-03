Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Two-point effort in team's historic win

Cammalleri tacked on a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday night's 5-3 home win over the Maple Leafs.

This was an valiant effort from the veteran winger, and it's especially noteworthy because Cammalleri snapped a five-game pointless drought and helped the Kings match their best start in franchise history. The Ontario native now has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 11 games, but he's dialed in all of that offensive production over three three such contests.