Mersch was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

There was speculation that Mersch could make his season debut following the Marian Gaborik trade to the Senators on Feb. 13, but that didn't come to fruition. Instead, he returns to the franchise's top development affiliate, where he's amassed 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) for the second consecutive season.