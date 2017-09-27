Play

Mersch was waived by Los Angeles on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Mersch appeared in 17 outings for the Kings back in 2015-16 but remained in the minors for all of last season. A four-year player at the University of Wisconsin, the 24-year-old has shown flashes of scoring touch and could be inline for some call-ups during the upcoming campaign.

