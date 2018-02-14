Kings' Michael Mersch: Promoted Wednesday
Mersch was recalled from AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After shipping forwards Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore to Ottawa in a trade Tuesday, Los Angeles was in need of reinforcements up front. Recently acquired Nate Thompson has been out since Feb. 5 while dealing with a lower-body injury, and if he's unable to play Thursday in Pittsburgh, or any of the four-games on the Kings' upcoming road trip, Mersch will slot into the lineup. The 24-year-old Mersch has put together a solid campaign in the minors thus far, notching 18 goals and 33 points in 45 contests.
