Anderson (upper body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's tilt with Seattle.

Anderson has been out of action since March 7 versus the Bruins due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his extended absence, the blueliner was stuck in a 17-game goal drought during which he recorded three assists, 15 shots and 53 hits. Given his limited offensive upside, Anderson shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value the rest of the way.