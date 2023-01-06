Anderson notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Anderson has two helpers, nine hits and eight blocked shots over his last four games. While the offense is a pleasant surprise, the 23-year-old defenseman is a steady contributor in the physical categories. He's up to 10 points, 49 shots on net, 85 hits, 68 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 32 contests this season.