Anderson recorded a goal, placed two shots on net and put out two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Anderson added onto the early onslaught of goals the Kings compiled within the first two periods, as he added the team's fifth tally of the night just under 27 minutes into the contest. Overall, the 27-year-old blueliner is up to two points, six shots on net, 11 hits and 16 blocked shots across 10 outings this season. His fantasy ceiling is capped by his third-line role and lack of special-teams opportunities, but he's shown enough flashes of capable play to be a streaming option in deep leagues if one of the Kings' top-four blueliners went down to injury.