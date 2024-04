Anderson scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Moore snapped a 12-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He had just one helper in that span, though it's his defensive abilities that help him stay on the top pairing. Anderson had 18 points, 129 hits and 129 blocked shots over 74 regular-season appearances, serving Drew Doughty's main defensive partner.