Anderson tallied an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 1-0 shutout win over the Senators.

Anderson played a hand in the lone goal of Saturday's contest with the primary assist for Alex Laferriere's score. Overall, the 26-year-old Anderson has four goals, five points, 30 blocks and 21 hits through 19 games this season. After a rocky start offensively, the blueliner has all four of his assists over his last six games. With his offensive output trending upward, Anderson's solid stat coverage makes him a decent depth defenseman in category-based fantasy leagues.