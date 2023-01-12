Anderson supplied an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Anderson has logged three assists over his last seven contests, though he's gone just plus-1 in that span. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points in 45 games, matching his career high in points from 2020-21. He's added 54 shots on net, 94 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in a top-pairing role as the more defensive half of a pairing alongside Drew Doughty.