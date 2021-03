Anderson posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Anderson's shot attempt in the third period was tipped in by Gabriel Vilardi, cutting the deficit to one goal. That's as close as the Kings got, but it was another solid effort from Anderson. The 21-year-old has five helpers, 26 blocked shots, 24 hits and eight PIM in 19 outings. He's seen playing time alongside Drew Doughty at even strength, so there's a little extra scoring potential in store for Anderson.