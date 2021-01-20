Anderson posted an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The helper on Andreas Athanasiou's third-period goal was Anderson's first point of the year. The fourth-round pick from 2017 has yet to attempt a shot on goal. Anderson has racked up five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through three contests, but he'll need to be significantly more productive in the offensive zone to be worth a look in all but the deepest of fantasy formats. There's still a bit of a learning curve for the 21-year-old blueliner in his first full NHL season.