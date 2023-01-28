Anderson contributed a shorthanded assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Anderson nabbed his first shorthanded point in two years, and the physical defenseman now has a career high in points with his running total comprised of two goals and 10 assists. While that total probably won't leave fantasy managers clamoring to scoop him off the wire, it's worth noting that Anderson also has 79 blocked shots and 115 hits to help out in the ancillary categories.