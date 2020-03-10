Kings' Mikey Anderson: Deposits first career goal
Anderson scored a goal on three shots, dished three hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Anderson needed five games to pick up his first NHL point. The 20-year-old defenseman has added 10 hits, eight shots and eight blocks so far in his young career. A fourth-round pick from 2017, Anderson has made a quick ascension -- dynasty owners may want to take notice.
