Anderson posted an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Anderson was shaken up by a hit behind the Kings' net in the third period, but he was able to stay in the game. He then earned the secondary helper on Anze Kopitar's tally with 56 seconds left in regulation. Anderson has 11 points, 43 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 48 hits and 26 PIM through 46 contests this year.