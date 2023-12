Anderson produced an assist, two shots on goal, a plus-3 rating and five blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Anderson snapped his eight-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old looked to have taken a step forward early in the season, but it's safe to say he's back to being a defense-first -- and often defense-only -- contributor. The blueliner has 10 points, 40 shots on net, 44 hits, 61 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 30 outings on the top pairing.