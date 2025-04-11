Anderson recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Anderson's fourth multi-point effort of the season was enough to give him a career high. He's up to 22 points (six goals, 16 assists), surpassing the 20 he had in 2022-23. The 25-year-old defenseman has been asked to do more than ever this year during Drew Doughty's lengthy absence due to a broken ankle. Anderson has added 83 shots on net, 121 blocked shots, 114 hits and a plus-18 rating while averaging 22:41 of ice time over 74 appearances.