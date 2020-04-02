Play

Kings' Mikey Anderson: Excites long-term owners

Anderson scored a goal and posted a plus-four rating in six games at the NHL level prior to the hiatus.

Anderson looks like he could be a solid contributor for the Kings in the future, and he's only going to be 21 at the start of the 2020-21 season. Whether he starts with Los Angeles or AHL Ontario next year remains to be seen, but he appears a solid option for dynasty league owners to grab.

