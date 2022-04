Anderson (upper body) will not play Tuesday against Anaheim but could be available soon, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Anderson has been out since March 7 and Tuesday will be his 20th straight absence. The 22-year-old has seven points while averaging 20:05 of ice time throuhg 55 games this season. If he's unable to return before the end of the regular season, he could be back in the lineup for the first round of the playoffs if the Kings secure a spot.