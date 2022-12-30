Anderson logged an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Anderson ended a four-game point drought with the helper. His significant usage on the top pairing affords the 23-year-old some opportunities to chip in on offense, but he remains more of a physical presence on the ice. He's up to two goals, seven helpers, a plus-19 rating, 47 shots on net, 78 hits and 63 blocked shots through 39 contests.