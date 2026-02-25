default-cbs-image
Anderson (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup versus Vegas on Wednesday, per NHL.com.

Considering Anderson is currently stuck in a 26-game goal drought and has chipped in just two helpers over that stretch, his return to action is unlikely to have a significant fantasy impact. Still, having the defensively-minded blueliner back on the top pairing could free up Drew Doughty to jump in offensively.

