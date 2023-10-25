Anderson logged an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Anderson has quietly produced strong offense early on with four helpers through six games. He helped out on a Trevor Moore tally in the first period of Tuesday's contest. Anderson hasn't lost his physical edge either, racking up 14 hits, six blocked shots and four PIM with a plus-3 rating this season. His top-pairing role guarantees he'll have plenty of ice time, but it's unusual for the 24-year-old to be this offensively productive with it.